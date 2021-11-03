(Ashland) -- After going a perfect 9-0 in the regular season, the Ashland-Greenwood Blue Jays look to extend their Class C1 playoff run against the Pierce Blue Jays.
Coming into the Nebraska quarterfinal matchup, Pierce (8-2) is coming off a 27-14 win over Broken Bow. Meanwhile, Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) is riding high off a 23-12 win over Adams Central.
"We didn't put too much stock into Adams Central being a 16 seed, because they played very high quality competition, and were very narrowly a one-loss team," head coach Ryan Thompson said. "Obviously we played them the previous year in the playoffs, they're well coached, and we knew that it would be a true playoff-type of atmosphere when we got there."
In the victory, sophomore Dane Jacobsen had another efficient night for Ashland-Greenwood, going 13/16 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.
Jacobsen found himself in the starting role this season after the Blue Jays' starter and second-stringer could not participate due to off-field issues and injury.
"Dane has just really stepped in and kind of had himself a year, definitely we're successful because of him," Thompson said. "I think the best thing is that no one blinked an eye, everyone was on board and put their trust in each other, and Dane has really flourished since then."
Jacobsen has thrown at a 63% clip this season for just over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions.
While senior wideouts Evan Shepard and Carter Washburn have been the primary targets, the young quarterback isn't afraid to spread the ball around either. Jacobsen has found five different targets for those 17 touchdowns.
"Right now we have very comfortable four receivers that we really like, and I think our offensive coordinator does a real good job of spreading the ball around and finding spots where they can excel in," Thompson said. "We even have a couple guys that are close to being on the field, but right now we just don't have enough spots."
Shepard and Washburn have combined for over 940 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches, helping lead the Blue Jays to average over 31 points per game.
However, what has allowed Ashland-Greenwood to flourish this season, has been one of the most formidable defenses in Nebraska 11-man football, only giving up an average of 7.8 points per game.
"We just ask guys to get the ball as quick as possible, give them one or two rules and that's it, and they've really fed off that," Thompson said. "I think they enjoy their teammates having success and watching them having a sack, tackle for loss, or batted ball, a strip fumble, or an interception. I think they believe that they can take away the opponents primary objective and make them one-handed."
Logan Sobato currently leads the Blue Jays in tackles with 67. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Braxton Buck leads in tackles for loss with eight, and Luke Lambert leads in sacks with four. Last week, the Blue Jays front seven held the Adams Central Patriots to just 1.8 yards per carry.
Meanwhile, Washburn has snagged eight interceptions this season to pair with his 10 passes defended.
This Friday, Ashland-Greenwood will need that stout run defense against a Pierce Blue Jays squad that has averaged over 270 rushing yards per game.
"Offensively, they're a power running team, they have several kids that handle the ball, but they also have the (Benjamin) Brahmer kid as a tight end that seems to catch dang near anything that's thrown at him, it's going to be a test for us," Thompson said. "Defensively, those same guys are going to flip around and play on defense, and they just have a very aggressive nature."
Thompson says the battle of the trenches, limiting big plays, and controlling the ball will all be huge factors this Friday.
"It's going to come down to the offensive and defensive lines, and I think both teams are going to win some battles early, but it's going to be who can consistently win those battles and wear down the other team a little bit by the third and fourth quarter," Thompson said. "Just understanding that it's okay for a long drive either way, we don't want to let Pierce score in one play, and it's okay if we hold on to the ball, be patient, and get what we can."
The battle of the Blue Jays will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Friday in Ashland. You can hear the full interview with head coach Ryan Thompson below.