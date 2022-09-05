(Bedford) -- Bedford football claimed another dominant win on Friday night, rolling to a 70-6 win over Griswold. The Bulldogs (2-0 overall, 1-0 8-Player District 9) have outscored their first two opponents 146-12.
“We didn’t think we executed very well offensively the first game,” Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Nally told KMA Sports. “I thought we came out and did a better job (this week). We still have a lot of other things we want to fine tune, but I’m glad we’re taking the correct steps.”
Through two games, senior quarterback Tristen Cummings has completed eight of his 12 passes for 207 yards and seven touchdowns.
“I really thought the last couple games of last season he started to come on a little bit,” Nally said. “He was working on getting in the pocket, taking steps forward and he has seemed to every day take that challenge (to improve). Like I said, it kind of started to show. This year, he’s a whole different animal.”
All of Cummings touchdown passes have gone to seniors with Asher Weed (3), Quentin King (2), Shay Purdy (1) and Austin Hanshaw (1) hauling in at least one apiece. Meanwhile, junior Silas Walston has 127 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and sophomore Graham Godsey has 109 yards and three scores.
“For us to be successful, we’re going to have to be balanced,” Nally added. “We’re not overly big up front, but we have some guys with a little bit of size that can do both things. I think it can keep teams off track if we can be balanced.”
Defensively, Nally has been satisfied with his team’s ability to rally to the football. Junior Conner Nally leads the team with 12.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss while Walston (3.0 TFL), King (3.0 TFL), Godsey (2.0 TFL0 and senior Randy Howard (2.0 TFL) all have at least 2.0 tackles for loss. Junior Peyton Kreps, freshman Ashton Nally and sophomore Dalton Swartz all have one fumble recovery each, and Cummings has an interception on the defensive end.
“We continue to get to and rally to the ball,” Nally said. “That’s kind of been our battle cry. Just get all eight guys to the ball.”
The Bulldogs will need to continue that battle cry this Friday when they travel to Lenox (2-0, 1-0) in another Back Forty Battle rivalry matchup.
“They’re super fast,” Nally said. “They just fly to the ball. They’re well-coached on both sides of the football, and what they do they do it really well. Last year, we hung with them for a quarter, quarter and a half, maybe halftime. They just wore us down, but I told the kids after (Friday’s game) that this is one of the games we have to win if we want to take that next step.”
Lenox rolled to an opening-week win over Seymour (76-12) before rallying for a 50-32 win over East Mills this past Friday. The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in the KMA Sports State Rankings and No. 2 in the KMAland 8-Player Power Rankings.
“It’s always a nice rivalry in the county,” Nally said. “I have a couple former players who coach up there. We’ve been on the bad end of the last four, so we would really like to change our fortunes and get back to getting that trophy back home.”
The Tigers have rushed for 545 yards and are averaging 6.8 yards per carry through two games this season. The running game is led by seniors Isaac Grundman (238 yards, 5 TD) and Keigan Kitzman (150 yards, 4 TD) while the defense has 27.5 tackles for loss and six forced turnovers in two games.
“I think we’re going to have to show we can play four quarters of football and make them work,” Nally concluded. “We can’t get down if something happens. They’re going to bust a play or two, and we can’t let that break our spirits. We’ve just got to grind and find a way to win it in the fourth.”
Bedford/Lenox is one of the KMA Sports Games of the Week on Friday. Watch the video stream at KMA’s streaming page on Friday with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore on the call. Listen to the full interview with Coach Nally below.