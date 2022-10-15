(Lenox) -- Lenox football picked an ideal time to post their most impressive performance of the 2022 season and perhaps make a statement to the rest of the 8-Player field.
The KMA State No. 5 Tigers (8-0, 6-0) shined in all facets of the game, particularly with a productive offense and dominant defense to notch a 28-2 win over No. 9 Fremont-Mills, securing Lenox the Class 8-Player District 9 championship.
"This is huge going into the playoffs," Lenox co-head coach Cole Bonde said. "They played phenomenally on both sides of the ball. There are no complaints."
"I think we made a point to the state that we're one of the best teams," linebacker Dalton Kitzman said. "We can compete with anybody."
Kitzman was a vital cog in a Lenox defense that kept Fremont-Mills out of the end zone and stymied the Knights to just 101 yards -- 250 yards below their 351.6 yards per game average.
"Our defense stuck to the basics and played how we can play," Kitzman said. "We dominated. This is the team we wanted to play at the end of the year. They came out hard, but we came out harder. It showed."
"They were just flying to the ball," Bonde said of his defense. "We got eight hats to the ball. That's how we succeeded. It was a full team effort."
With his team up 14-0, Kitzman ended Fremont-Mills' best scoring opportunity with an interception at the goal line, denying the Knights a chance to make the contest a one-score game.
"I saw the kid go out for a route," Kitzman said. "I saw the ball coming, and I caught it. I had no idea where I was, but I got my toes in. It felt amazing."
"That was huge," Bonde said. "Two plays before that, he missed a tackle in the backfield. He came back and got that pick. I'm happy for him. He works hard."
Lenox's stellar rushing attack shined again on Friday night with 233 yards and four touchdowns on 44 totes.
Keigan Kitzman was their leading rusher with 85 yards, while Isaac Grundman and Gabe Funk each posted 72 yards and found the end zone twice.
Funk relied on his scrambling ability to score from 16 yards out in the first quarter and added a one-yard score on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.
"I thought we'd have to pass a lot," Funk said. "I didn't think scrambling would be there. Kitzman was pounding the ball up the middle. They had to stop that, and that left the outside open."
Grundman scored from 14 and 29 yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively.
"Our line adjusted to their linebackers shooting gaps," Grundman said. "They crashed left and right. It was just a matter of running left or right. If that hole was there, it was there. Sometimes, you just have to rely on your guys, hit the hole they give you and get yards."
The win secures Lenox of their second consecutive district title, second straight unbeaten regular season and their seventh perfect regular season in the last 20 years, joining 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2021 squads.
"This gives us a head of steam," Funk said. "That's great to have heading into the playoffs."
The 2022 Tigers are honored to join the several other undefeated teams in program history, but they're more focused on following in the footsteps of the 2008 team -- the school's only state champion.
"It's going to take everyone doing their jobs," Grundman said. "We have to stay focused. No matter who we get, we need to take them 100 percent seriously."
Lenox will host a first round game next Friday. The Tigers, and the rest of the postseason qualifiers, will learn their opponent on Saturday at 10 AM.
"We're taking the same approach we have all year -- one week at a time," Bonde said.
Fremont-Mills is the No. 2 seed out of 8-Player District 9. The Knights (6-2, 5-1) will also host a playoff game next week.
Click below to hear the full interviews with Dalton Kitzman, Funk, Grundman and Coach Bonde.