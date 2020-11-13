(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart’s third consecutive trip to the state volleyball tournament resulted in its first state win since 2007.
Behind it was a dominant performance from junior Erison Vonderschmidt, who had 29 kills and 21 digs in the four-set victory over Humphrey St. Francis. The performance was hardly a surprise from Vonderschmidt, who averaged 5.0 kills and hit .420 efficiency in a monster season.
“I think just starting out with a good warmup always helps,” Vonderschmidt told KMA Sports of the performance at state. “I have to stretch extra well with my shoulder and arm and having a good warm up partner always helps.”
While the Irish fell short in a semifinal loss to Diller-Odell, they responded to beat Maywood-Hayes Center for a third-place finish. In the final two matches of the season, Vonderschmidt combined for 40 kills, 12 blocks and 17 digs.
Today, KMA Sports is recognizing Vonderschmidt’s dominant season with the second KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year award.
“We had a lot of goals,” Vonderschmidt said. “We started with little goals and then built up to the huge goals at state. I think working as a team really helped us throughout the year.”
Vonderschmidt had plenty of help, but the numbers are striking. Along with the overwhelming offensive numbers, she also averaged 1.4 blocks, 2.8 digs and 0.8 aces per set. Even while the numbers opened eyes, Vonderschmidt says her biggest highlights were the bonds she created on her team.
“That really helped us come together,” she said. “I think that really helps us build confidence for next year. We’re losing one senior, and it’s going to be hard without her, but I know someone will fill her shoes so we can make it back to state and get the job done.”
Vonderschmidt is our second KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year. Listen to the full interview with the Falls City Sacred Heart junior below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYER OF THE WINNER WINNERS
2019: Jessie Moss, Syracuse