(KMAland) -- A freshman dominated KMAland Missouri in girls cross country this year, and she had no clue what she was capable of going into the season.
“My goal from the beginning of the season was 24 minutes,” Platte Valley’s Mya Wray told KMA Sports. “Then, I came out and ran a 22, so I was like, ‘Oh, this could be a better season than I thought.’”
Wray’s first run of the season also doubled up as a championship at the Maryville Spoofhound Invitational. She only continued to run faster from there. With her successes, Wray is the latest KMAland Missouri Female Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“I hadn’t really pushed myself until that first meet,” Wray said. “After that, I realized I could keep up with my older teammates and towards the end of the season that included the boys even.”
Wray added wins in Tarkio, Rock Port and Mound City while also claiming a pair of titles at St. Joseph meets. The freshman nabbed the 275 Conference championship and took a district title prior to the state meet in Columbia.
“It gave me a lot of confidence,” Wray said, “but at the same time it really put a lot of pressure on myself and sometimes I think I may have put too much pressure on myself.”
While dominating her way to wins, Wray started to develop an injury in her foot. Not knowing what it was, she took some time off from practicing. She said she didn’t practice the week leading up to the district meet nor did she run prior to the state meet. Recently, Wray found out she had suffered a stress fracture at some point in the season.
Still, Wray gutted through the Class 1 meet, finishing third while leading Platte Valley to the state championship.
“It was kind of crazy,” Wray said. “Going into state with a hurt ankle was really scary, but I had a lot of adrenaline throughout the race and couldn’t feel it as much. It felt really good (to finish well at state).”
Wray joins Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins as winners of the KMAland Missouri Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Listen to the full interview with Wray below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MISSOURI XC FEMALE RUNNER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port