(Rosendale) -- North Andrew's rushing attack had success early and often on Friday night, putting the Cardinals into the 8-Player state title game.
The Cardinals (13-0) rolled to a 60-22 win over Archie in a state semifinal to advance to the program's 14th state championship.
"I'm just super proud of my kids," Coach Dwyane Williams said. "This was a tough week for us. We were a little banged up, but the kids bought into the little things we preach. And their effort was fantastic against a great Archie team."
The Cardinals threw just four times but called 55 run plays. They turned those run plays into 382 yards and eight touchdowns in a vintage North Andrew victory.
"We might be considered one-dimensional, but we like you to try to stop the one," Williams said. "Our guys bought into that."
Hayden Ecker led the stellar rushing performance with 238 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries. Ecker's big evening put him over 2,000 rushing yards on the season.
"He's the best player in the state," Williams said. "I don't think that's up for debate."
Braxon Linville mastered North Andrew's option attack from his quarterback position with 100 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
"I can't even comprehend that we're playing for a state title," Linville said. "It's always been my dream growing up."
North Andrew finished their first drive with a rushing touchdown by Andrew Goff. Archie countered with a score to tie it at 8, but North Andrew posted the next three touchdowns -- runs of 13 and 39 yards from Ecker and an 18-yard touchdown from Linville.
Archie added a touchdown before halftime to cut the margin to 30-14, but a 16-yard score from Linville grew the lead to 38-14. Archie responded by chipping the margin to 16, but rushing touchdowns of 16, 11 and eight yards from Ecker prevented any Archie (12-1) comeback.
The home-run plays Archie feasted on throughout the season were hard to come by Friday night, thanks to the North Andrew defense. Ecker shined on that side of the ball as well with an interception.
"Most of the games we saw on film, they were playing three-man fronts," Williams said. “We knew we would be in trouble if we did that, so we kept our four-man front. I think it threw them off."
The win puts North Andrew one win away from the program's first state title since 2016. It would also be their seventh championship in school history.
The Cardinals will face the winner of Bishop LeBlond/Sweet Springs in the state championship game Thursday night in Columbia.
"Whoever we play, it will take everything we have," Linville said.
"We're going to do everything the same we've done the last 13 weeks," Williams said. "That's what makes us good. We're steady."
Check out the full interviews with Linville and Coach Williams below.