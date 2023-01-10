(Council Bluffs) -- Sioux City East (8-1) dominated the second half en route to a 70-52 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (7-4).
The Black Raiders, ranked No. 14 in Class 5A, improved to 6-0 in the Missouri River Conference with the victory.
“We were really concerned going into this game because I thought [Abraham Lincoln] had been playing really well,” Sioux City East head coach Brian Drent said. “I’m really happy with our effort. We missed some easy shots early in the game, but that’s just part of basketball. We were a little bit disappointed in the first half, but I thought we really continued to attack the rim. It was good in the fourth quarter and overall in the second half.”
Alex Flaherty led the way for Sioux City East with 17 points.
“Coming in, we were expecting [Abraham Lincoln] to come out hard and be physical, and that’s exactly what they did,” Flaherty said. “I think throughout the first three quarters of the game, we really had to come together, just find a way to play with each other and play through the physicality of the game.”
The first half featured a continuous series of scoring runs, as both squads had multiple runs of 8-0 or larger, all shaking out to a one-point margin at halftime, as the Black Raiders led 27-26 at the break.
It wasn’t until the final minutes of the third quarter when Sioux City East began to pull away thanks to stellar defense, transition buckets and hot three-point shooting from the Ranschau sisters, Haevyn and Hudsyn.
“We’ve got really good athletes that run really well, so [we just had] to trust the process,” Drent said. “We just continue to pound that in their head like, ‘play our game and see what happens.’ This is what we expected when we came down the road here. At halftime it was ‘just stick with the plan.'"
The Ranschaus, who both scored in double figures Tuesday, are two of three freshmen who start for Sioux City East; a group which includes the team’s leading scorer, Trishelle Miller, who dropped 16 points.
“I don’t think they’re normal freshmen,” Drent said. “They’re super talented. [Miller has] different types of speed and she’s got great stamina, and then Hudsyn and Haevyn are just great shooters and they’re learning how to put the ball on the floor a little bit. I’m excited [to see] what they’ve got going forward.
As the fourth quarter wore on, the Black Raiders continued to dominate on both sides of the court, shutting down a Lynx offensive attack that had been dynamite in the first half.
Flaherty’s ability to get open in the lane proved valuable for Sioux City East late in the contest, as the Black Raiders finished the game on an 11-2 run.
“I focused on just trying to get to the paint, making cuts, trying to get open for my teammates and setting them up to do things, too,” Flaherty said. “I think, just playing off everyone else, I did a good job of that tonight.”
With this win, Sioux City East took a stranglehold on the Missouri River Conference standings, but the Black Raiders remained focused on the task at hand.
“[The goal is] to win the next game, honestly,” Drent said. “We’ve got a really tough stretch. We just gotta play it one game at a time. We’ve got a massive game on Thursday at our place against LeMars. We’ll just see where it goes… I don’t know how good we are, I just want our kids to enjoy it.”
Sioux City East hosts LeMars Thursday at 7 P.M.
View full video interviews with Flaherty and Drent below.