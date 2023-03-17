(Ashland) -- Six years ago, the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball program won zero games.
Last week, the Bluejays repeated as Class C1 state champions behind one of the most dominant state tournament performances ever seen in the Cornhusker State.
Their rise from struggling program to contender means Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball coach Jacob Mohs is the 2023 KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
"It's been rewarding," Mohs said about his program's journey. "We've been through ups and downs. It's rewarding that the kids are getting the payoff of enjoying the process. When everything lines up, you hope to find success. That was our goal when we put things in place. It's been a long, enjoyable, fun and emotional journey."
The latest stop on the Bluejays' journey to perennial power came this season. They won their first Class C1 state title last year behind a thrilling buzzer-beater to beat Auburn. Coach Mohs had built the Bluejays into a solid program in the years before, with a state tournament berth in 2020 and a district final trip in 2021, but few likely expected them to repeat after they graduated three senior starters from the state championship squad.
"We weren't sure what it would look like this season," Mohs said. "Our seniors stepped up this year. They were ready to fill those shoes. They worked so hard our underclassmen followed suit. We knew we could be pretty good. We just didn't know how good."
The Bluejays worked through the regular season with a 22-1 record.
"Our season got off to a good start," Mohs said ."We beat Wahoo on the road and Auburn on the road. That gave us confidence. In January, we tried to get better. We held the kids to a high standard, winning or losing. We hold our kids accountable for certain things. The kids responded so well and adapted. That was key. They didn't quit or whine. They just dug in and tried to get better."
They suffered a loss to Wahoo in the sub-district final but rebounded with a dominant win over Winnebago in the district finals to reach the state tournament.
“Our guys did a pretty good job on offense and defense,” Mohs said after the win. “Winnebago likes to play a fast-paced game, and they’ve got some guys who can go one-on-one. They’re quick, athletic and can shoot the three well, so we knew we’d have our hands full on offense. We really focused defensively, and I thought we did a really good job. Offensively, we did a really good job of getting to the basket, getting out in transition and knocking down some threes.”
Few likely expected what followed the win over Winnebago. The Bluejays didn't just win a state title. They made it look easy in wins over Sidney, Ogallala and Auburn by 24, 30 and 30. Their 72 points they allowed and the 84-point margin of victory were both state tournament records.
"It was surprising," Mohs said. "When you enter the state tournament, you realize anything can happen. Any team can win. You have to expect a battle. Our kids were locked in. Their focus was tremendous. We saw glimpses of that during the season. To do it on that stage was remarkable. We give our kids credit for that focus. I don't know that we could have drawn it up any better. Our kids played as close to perfect as you can for a three-game series."
The Bluejays have emerged as a potential dynasty.
"If you get to the point where a state championship doesn't mean much, you're not grateful," Mohs said. "Last year was so exhilarating. This year was more dominant, but it was just as rewarding. We're proud of what the kids did this year. It's hard to do. I'm appreciative."
Mohs is the first KMAland Nebraska coach to win this honor. Click below to hear his full interview.
Previous KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Winners
2021-22: Spencer Plank, Red Oak
2020-21: Nick Kroon, Riverside
2019-20: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
2018-19: Larry Peterson, St. Albert
2017-18: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2016-17: G.G. Harris, AHSTW
2015-16: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
2014-15: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2013-14: Jason Shaffer, Shenandoah
2012-13: Bryan White, Red Oak