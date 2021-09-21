(Grant City) -- Worth County football kept on rolling this past Friday night. The Missouri 8-Man Media No. 5 Tigers (4-0) had very little trouble in an 84-28 rout of Albany in week four.
“Albany was a real good team,” Coach Jon Adwell told KMA Sports. “They gave us some fits early on until our kids settled in. They’ve got a good squad that’s going to win a good ball games this year.”
The blowout win was just the latest in a string of those for the Tigers, which have continually upped their offensive output week to week. They opened with 50 points against South Holt before 72 against St. Joseph Christian and then 80 against Schuyler County.
While the scoreboard has noted pure dominance, Coach Adwell says his team is still striving to improve in cleaning up their game.
“We have to have a focus on the details of making sure we’re not getting ourselves put behind the chains with penalties,” he said. “That’s a concern we keep addressing. This week, we had six or seven penalties, and that can make a big difference in a ball game. We have to make sure we’re being disciplined.”
Certainly, though, with a perfect record and the dominance to go with it, Coach Adwell is pleased with plenty of aspects of their game so far this year. The ground game, for instance, has been impressive, churning for 1,363 yards on just 108 touches for 12.6 yards per carry.
Senior Alex Rinehart leads the bunch with 822 yards and 11 touchdowns, has four 100+ yard rushing games and averages 18.3 yards per tote. Quarterback Aydan Gladstone has added 178 yards and three scores to go with 370 yards passing and 12 touchdowns and Levi Cassavaugh has another 172 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries.
Top receiver Dylan McIntyre is a big play threat with five touchdowns and 205 yards on seven grabs. Five others have at least two receptions and six others have at least one touchdown reception.
And the defense has been a stalwart, too, especially in getting the ball back in the offense’s hands. The Tigers have recovered 10 fumbles and grabbed three interceptions.
“We’ve won the turnover battle every week,” Adwell said. “Great teams, whenever you can win the turnover battle, a lot of the times you’ll come out on top. That’s one of the things we want to continue to do to give ourselves a fighting chance with the ball in our hands more than our opponents.”
Speaking of great teams, Worth County will see one this Friday night across the field. Coach Adwell and the Tigers take a trip to state No. 2 King City (3-1), whose only loss came in week three to No. 1 Stanberry by a 34-32 final.
Senior running back Parker Muff is the star and among the best backs in the state of Missouri. Muff has rushed for 699 yards and is averaging 10.1 yards per carry while scoring 15 touchdowns in their four games.
“Parker Muff does a good job of running and gets downhill,” Adwell said. “He’s got a big line in front of him that is going to cause some havoc as well. They fly around and get locked on to you, and they do a lot of work to push you out of the box. He’s the type of kid that can break one at any given moment.”
Muff is hardly alone as the Wildkats have rushed for over 1,000 yards as a team already this season, and they’ve been efficient throwing the ball with senior Landon Wells completing over 60% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns with just one interception.
“They’ve got several other kids with great speed as well, so it’s more than just Muff,” Adwell said. “He’s a great guy, but they’ve got a lot of weapons to exploit you. Our big focus has to be containing (Muff). We have to bottle him up and give ourselves a chance.”
In a matchup of two of the top five teams in the state of Missouri, Coach Adwell knows it’s just like any other game. It’ll likely come down to who can control the other in the trenches.
“We’ve got our hands full,” he said. “We’ve got to shore some things up and be able to control the line of scrimmage. Hopefully, we can slow them down enough to give our kids a chance to win the ballgame.”
Morgan Guyer will be in King City on Friday night reporting for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA’s week five coverage from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
You can hear the full interview with Coach Adwell below.