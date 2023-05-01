(Harlan) -- A familiar KMAland face is the new activities director at Harlan.
Anthony Donahoo spent the last seven years as a teacher and coach at Southwest Valley. As a coach, he turned Southwest Valley football into a consistent winner.
He's now in charge of one of the state's most successful athletic departments. Harlan recently hired Donahoo as their new activities director. Donahoo replaces Davis Pattee, who departed Harlan for the principal position at AHSTW.
"Words can't say how excited I am," Donahoo said. "There's excitement, nerves and pressure. I really felt (Harlan) was the right fit for me. The community has been so welcoming. They've instantly made me feel like part of the Cyclone family."
Donahoo has spent the last few years as the high school principal at Southwest Valley, but the opportunity to run his own athletic department intrigued him.
"Professionally, I knew working at a bigger school would be on my radar," he said. "I got my masters degree in sports administration with the thought of one day becoming an athletic director. Leading an athletic program was something still on my radar. It was a big draw for me."
It's an ideal spot for anyone's first athletic director role. Donahoo takes over a Harlan athletic department that has won 30 state titles in football, cross country, track & field, basketball, baseball, golf and volleyball.
"Everyone in the state understands the excellence Harlan brings," Donahoo said. "They're excellent in everything. Talking to the people about how they go about winning drew me to Harlan. Harlan wants to be the best at everything. Anyone who knows me knows I want to go 1-0 in everything. Harlan checks every box. We have a great chance to go 1-0 as a community."
Donahoo admits he tried to model the culture of his football program after Harlan's successful program that has won 14 state titles. He also can't wait to work with the talented coaches at Harlan, such as Todd Bladt (football), Mitch Osborn (boys basketball), Zach Klaassen (girls basketball) and many others.
"I've always tried to surround myself with successful people because I think it helps me be successful," Donahoo said. "At Harlan, you're surrounding yourself with some of the best."
Donahoo knows the pressure of leading a large, successful school like Harlan, but he welcomes it.
"The pressure is not a bad pressure," he said. "I'm excited to have the expectation that we are excellent in everything we do. We can expect perfection if we put in perfect effort. I'm going to come in early, stay late and put in 100 percent."
Donahoo hopes he can help Harlan continue their winning ways.
"If your goal isn't a state championship, what are you doing?" he said. "The goal has to be there, but what about the preparation to get there? How are we going about that? The academic performance is something I hammered big. Whatever the best goal is has to be it, but it's about setting the small, manageable goals. I'll be the servant leader that makes sure (his coaching staffs) have what they need."
As Donahoo prepares for his new role as activities director, he credits Southwest Valley AD Allen Naugle as a mentor. Donahoo will also serve as the assistant principal at Harlan. Click below to hear the full interview.