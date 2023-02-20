(Mondamin) -- West Harrison boys basketball is in the middle of a special season behind nucleus led by do-it-all senior Sage Evans.
Evans is the straw that stirs the drink for the 1A No. 4 Hawkeyes (21-1).
"The expectations are to get back (to state)," Evans said. "And the expectation is to do more when we get there."
The Hawkeyes returned everybody from last year's state tournament, creating the expectation of returning to Des Moines.
"With our expectations, sometimes you overlook people," Evans said. "But we haven't done that yet. We don't overlook anyone because anyone can send you home and your season."
Evans was a double-double machine with 20.0 points per game and 17.0 rebounds per game in postseason victories over West Monona and Boyer Valley.
He started the week with 20 points and 21 rebounds against Boyer Valley on Monday and added 20 points and 13 boards in a victory over West Monona on Thursday.
"Offensive rebounding was huge," Evans said. "I got a lot of points that way."
Crashing the glass on the offensive end is a staple of Evans' game. He hauled in 159 offensive boards in 22 games.
"It's where I hang my hat on," Evans said. "I put a lot of pride in that facet of the game."
Evans has worked through team's top defensive assignments for 15.0 points, 16.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
"It's challenging," Evans said. "I do my thing and go to work. (My success) comes from the jump hooks and fade-aways."
Evans has mastered a forgotten shot in basketball -- the hook shot. Anyone who has watched a West Harrison game over the past four years has likely seen his patented hook shot.
"It came about when I was younger," Evans said. "I just didn't messing around. Then I realized that I didn't think anybody could block that. I probably shoot about half as many of those as I shoot jump shots."
Click below to hear more with Evans.