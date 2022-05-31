Nora Dougherty

(KMAland) -- Officials with the Hawkeye Ten Conference released the conference’s girls soccer honors on Tuesday.

Six soccer players were unanimous choices on the first team: Jada Jensen (Atlantic), Nora Dougherty (Glenwood), Grace Nightser (Glenwood), Hana Daoudi (Lewis Central), Gracie Hays (Lewis Central) and Ella Klusman (St. Albert).

Aubrey Guyer (Atlantic), Whitlee Auen (Denison-Schleswig), Molly Williams (Glenwood), Raegen Wicks (Harlan), Cate Mayhall (Kuemper Catholic), Natalie Smith (Lewis Central), Haylee Erickson (Lewis Central), Callie Williams (Lewis Central) and Anna Helton (St. Albert) were also first-team nods.

Here’s a look at the second team and honorable mention nods below.

SECOND TEAM

Quinn Grubbs, Atlantic

Edria Brummer, Atlantic

Zoe Ralston, Creston

Bailey Gibbons, Denison-Schleswig

Lauren Roenfeldt, Glenwood

Lydia Fuoss, Glenwood

Alaina Meads, Glenwood

Claire Schmitz, Harlan

Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic

Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic

Amara Orth, Lewis Central

Reagan Lea, Lewis Central

Reese Ford, Lewis Central

Lily Krohn, St. Albert

Kirsten Piskorski, St. Albert

HONORABLE MENTION

Lindley Eblen, Atlantic

Eva Steffensen, Atlantic

Keyana Peterson, Creston

Olivia Burwell, Creston

Kyra Hawn, Denison-Schleswig

Dehisy Merida, Denison-Schleswig

Ava Scott, Glenwood

Lexi Musich, Harlan

Ava Miller, Harlan

Madison Kjergaard, Harlan

Lauren Boell, Kuemper Catholic

Isabel McNeal, Lewis Central

Ava Wagner, St. Albert

Tyler Tingley, St. Albert

