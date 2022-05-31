(KMAland) -- Officials with the Hawkeye Ten Conference released the conference’s girls soccer honors on Tuesday.
Six soccer players were unanimous choices on the first team: Jada Jensen (Atlantic), Nora Dougherty (Glenwood), Grace Nightser (Glenwood), Hana Daoudi (Lewis Central), Gracie Hays (Lewis Central) and Ella Klusman (St. Albert).
Aubrey Guyer (Atlantic), Whitlee Auen (Denison-Schleswig), Molly Williams (Glenwood), Raegen Wicks (Harlan), Cate Mayhall (Kuemper Catholic), Natalie Smith (Lewis Central), Haylee Erickson (Lewis Central), Callie Williams (Lewis Central) and Anna Helton (St. Albert) were also first-team nods.
Here’s a look at the second team and honorable mention nods below.
SECOND TEAM
Quinn Grubbs, Atlantic
Edria Brummer, Atlantic
Zoe Ralston, Creston
Bailey Gibbons, Denison-Schleswig
Lauren Roenfeldt, Glenwood
Lydia Fuoss, Glenwood
Alaina Meads, Glenwood
Claire Schmitz, Harlan
Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic
Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic
Amara Orth, Lewis Central
Reagan Lea, Lewis Central
Reese Ford, Lewis Central
Lily Krohn, St. Albert
Kirsten Piskorski, St. Albert
HONORABLE MENTION
Lindley Eblen, Atlantic
Eva Steffensen, Atlantic
Keyana Peterson, Creston
Olivia Burwell, Creston
Kyra Hawn, Denison-Schleswig
Dehisy Merida, Denison-Schleswig
Ava Scott, Glenwood
Lexi Musich, Harlan
Ava Miller, Harlan
Madison Kjergaard, Harlan
Lauren Boell, Kuemper Catholic
Isabel McNeal, Lewis Central
Ava Wagner, St. Albert
Tyler Tingley, St. Albert