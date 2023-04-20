(Council Bluffs) -- Sidney ran away with the team trophy while its top player, Avery Dowling, slugged it out with Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin in the individual race at the girls Lewis Central Golf Invite Thursday.
“The girls worked hard today,” Sidney golf head coach Janice Shanno said. “They went through that weather and did what they needed to do. Just kept playing.”
The weather conditions were horrendous, with temperatures sub-50 for most of the day and wind gusts up to 40 mph, but Sidney’s consistency and Dowling’s low score led the Cowgirls to a team total of 404.
“It was pretty miserable at the beginning,” Dowling said. “Really windy and rainy and cold, but the last couple of holes it got warmer. I just had to focus on each shot and play with the wind.”
Dowling (88, +17), who edged Currin (89, +18) on the final hole of the day, drastically improved from the front nine to the back nine, going out in 47 and coming back in 41.
“The weather shaping up [on the back nine] definitely helped,” Dowling said. “I really wanted to focus on shooting a lower score, because I wasn’t happy on the front. I focused on my swing and just cleaned it up.”
Currin used her mid-range and short game to hang with Dowling throughout the day before being narrowly defeated in the end.
“My irons were really good,” Currin said. “I was able to scramble well. I was in a lot of the trees but I didn’t hit them because I was able to punch out. I was just hitting some good shots.”
Dowling and Currin have a history together, having played on the same youth basketball team, and embraced the competition throughout the day.
“It was a fun meet to play in,” Currin siad. “To go back and forth on every hole. It actually meant something, every little putt. Unfortunately, that last little putt meant [losing] the tournament, but it was a good day.”
In the team race, Sidney dominated the field, winning by 18 strokes en route to yet another team tournament title.
Dowling obviously led the charge, but the Cowgirls had two other players in the top 10 in Ellie Ward and Sycily Baker-Hall, who each shot 101. Marley Shull carded a 114 to round out the team total.
“[The whole team contributing] is just what we need,” Shanno said. “That’s just what the doctor ordered, for everybody to kind of piece together rounds and start getting strokes down, whether it’s on the greens or making better approach shots. Just being able to come in with a few less strokes the next time gives us a little more comfort that we have more than one or two players we can rely on to get us there.”
Sidney cruised to a win in a field with five bigger schools and without its No. 2 player, Eve Brumbaugh.
“We hated not to have [Brumbaugh] today, but she was under the weather and this was no day to be out in the weather if you’re not feeling good,” Shanno said. “It’s exciting going forward. The other girls are putting things together so that we’re just gonna have four, five really solid scores, which is gonna be nice because it takes the pressure off of everybody.”
With two victories in as many tournaments, the Cowgirls are confident but continue to work on improving in preparation for postseason play.
“We’re just gonna keep working,” Shanno said. “One of the things we work on almost everyday is our short game. We’ll just keep working on that short game because that’s where we’re gonna gain strokes. The next big tournament for the girls is [Corner] Conference, so we’re looking forward to that.”
