(KMAland) -- Three Sidney Cowgirls and one from East Mills were named Elite All-Corner Conference volleyball choices.
The Cowgirls placed libero Emily Hutt, middle hitter Kaden Payne and setter Avery Dowling in the “Elite” category on the first team while East Mills outside hitter Emily Williams was also an elite choice.
Stanton’s Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson, Fremont-Mills’ Kaelynn Driskell and Miah Urban of East Mills were also first team picks.
On the second team, Griswold’s trio of seniors Anna Kelley, Brenna Rossell and Lydia Greiman were joined by Sidney’s Fallon Sheldon, Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills, Jaimee Davis and Aspen Crouse of East Mills and Stanton’s Abby Burke.
The honorable mention choices:
Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney
Aunika Hayes, Sidney
Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills
Mia Goodman, East Mills
Makenna Askeland, Griswold
Olivia Baker, Essex