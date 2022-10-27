Corner Conference Logo
(KMAland) -- Four seniors have been honored as unanimous choices on the All-Corner Conference volleyball first team.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling and Kaden Payne, East Mills’ Emily Williams and Stanton’s Marleigh Johnson were all unanimous picks. Other first team members include Sidney’s Emily Hutt, Stanton’s Jenna Stephens, Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills and East Mills’ Miah Urban.

Along the second team, East Mills’ Aspen Crouse, Evelyn Stoakes and Jaimee Davis were honored with Sidney’s Eve Brumbaugh and Fallon Sheldon, Stanton’s Lauren Johnson, Fremont-Mills’ Bella Gute and Griswold’s Makenna Askeland.

Griswold’s Carolina Arcia and Whitney Pennock, Mia Goodman of East Mills, Abby Burke of Stanton, Fremont-Mills’ Carlie Chambers, Hamburg’s Emma Barrett and Brooke Burns of Essex were honorable mention choices.

