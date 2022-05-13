(Mount Ayr) -- Sidney put forth a dominant effort at the first round of Class 1A girls regional golf action in Mount Ayr Friday.
The Cowgirls shot a team total of 409, topping second-place Essex (471) by 62 strokes. Both Sidney and Essex will move on to the second round of regionals.
“I’m very pleased with the way these young ladies played today,” Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said. “They knew that they didn’t even play their best today, but from the rain to the sunshine, it was a good day.”
The golfers battled rainfall during the first few hours of play, but the skies cleared and scores dropped on the inward half of the round.
Avery Dowling led the charge for Sidney, firing a tournament-best 86 (+16) to claim the individual title by a large margin.
“I started off strong and ended strong as well,” Dowling said. “My putter was really working for me. My driver, I struggled with it a little bit with it slicing to the right, but I fixed it near the end.”
Dowling led the Corner Conference in all statistical categories this season, including overall scoring average, so it was business as usual for her Friday.
“It’s pretty exciting to have a girl like [Avery] who can lead your team,” Shanno said. “It helps bring everybody up.”
Eve Brumbaugh (106), Elle Ward (107) and Faith Brumbaugh (110) rounded out the commanding team performance for the Cowgirls.
Southwest Valley’s Maggie Haer also punched her ticket to the next round, turning in a 99 and earning runner-up honors.
“In the beginning I didn’t do so well,” Haer said. “I struggled with my driving, but I did pretty good with my irons and my chipping, so it turned out good.”
Other individual qualifiers included Emmalee Schafer of Mount Ayr who carded a 100, and Lamoni’s Emma Shields with a 102, along with Reese Snyder of CAM and East Union’s Kaylin Lack, who both shot 105.
Sidney, Essex and each individual qualifier advance to the final round of regional play at Crestwood Hills Golf Club in Anita on May 18, where they will compete for a state tournament berth.
“We’re going to need to find some strokes between now and then to shoot even better,” Shanno said. “We’ll need to go out as a team and really play well next week.”
View video interviews with Shanno, Dowling and Haer below.