(Council Bluffs) -- The Dowling Catholic boys avenged one of their 14 losses and ended Abraham Lincoln's season with a 42-39 upset in a Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinal Friday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"This was tough," said Dowling Catholic Coach Clay Thielking. "We knew it would be coming into it. I thought our guys showed a lot of toughness. It wasn't the prettiest game, but it was a good high school basketball game."
Dowling's win avenges an 11-point loss to Abraham Lincoln on December 4th. Both teams were completely different in the first matchup, though. That game occurred before Abraham Lincoln lost Iowa commit Josh Dix to a season-ending injury. And Dowling had only two of Friday's starters in their lineup during the first meeting.
"We've had different guys step up in different games this year," Thielking said. "When we get to this point of the season, it's important to be healthy and playing our best. I think we are at that point."
The Maroons barely trailed on Friday night, scored eight of the first nine points and took a 21-16 lead into halftime.
They grew their lead to 30-21 in the second half, but Abraham Lincoln countered, with a 15-6 run to tie the game at 36 with 3:32 left.
Dowling ultimately took a 38-36 lead with just over a minute remaining.
The two squads traded buckets to make it 40-39 with less than a minute left.
The Maroons went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line, but an Abraham Lincoln trip to the free-throw line came up empty with 27 seconds remaining.
The Lynx had two more shots to tie it, but both -- including Jamison Gruber's 3-point try at the buzzer -- did not convert, securing the win for Dowling and ending Abraham Lincoln's season at 15-6.
Gruber managed some points late and finished with 14, but never found a rhythm offensively. Jaxson Jones added 11 points in the heartbreaking loss.
"Gruber's legit," Thielking said. "He's a tough cover. But we just told our guys we had to compete and make it hard."
Carson Brown led Dowling with 11 points, and Davis Scheck registered 10 points. Jaylen Pettus controlled the paint for the Maroons with seven points and 13 rebounds.
"We showed poise," Thielking said about the offense. "It wasn't pretty, but our guys found a way to make enough plays."
Dowling Catholic plays Johnston in a Class 4A Substate 8 Final at Indianola on Tuesday.
Check out the full interview with Coach Thielking below.