(Clarinda) -- A dominant rushing attack allowed Clarinda football to retain the Page County Super Bowl title on Friday night.
The Cardinals churned out 357 yards on the ground and started fast to cruise past Shenandoah 46-7 for a seventh consecutive win over their fiercest rival.
"Going into this game, we knew we had to control the line of scrimmage on each side of the ball," Clarinda co-head coach Conner Hanafan said. "That's our bread and butter. We did that tonight. It's good to see that success."
The Cardinals made an aggressive statement on their opening drive when they called 11 consecutive run plays and marched 65 yards down the field to strike first, capped by a 2-yard rushing score from Karson Downey. The Cardinals used an up-tempo approach to trot down the field.
"We didn't show that package in our scrimmage," Hanafan said. "Our strength is up front, and we wanted to use that."
Clarinda continued to utilize its ground game early, calling run plays on their first 24 plays from scrimmage. A touchdown run by Dominick Polsley and a 22-yard score from Noah Harris to Andrew Jones grew Clarinda's lead to 24-0.
"We knew we wanted to kill the momentum right away," Hanafan said. "We knew we would be successful if we took the momentum and kept stacking it on."
The Cardinals added two more scores in the second quarter on a touchdown run by Downey and a touchdown pass from Harris to Downey, while Shenandoah's lone score came on a 36-yard touchdown run by Treyten Foster in the second quarter.
Clarinda took a 38-7 lead into the half and added one more score in the second half en route to the convincing win.
"This is a huge program win for us," Hanafan said. "This group came together and pushed forward. There's a lot of excitement around this team."
Polsley led Clarinda's ground attack with 134 yards and a score.
"It was awesome," Polsley said. "We came out and hit them in the mouth. We were going to run it until they stopped us. They couldn't stop it, so we just kept running."
Downey produced 126 yards and two scores on 10 totes to go along with his receiving score. Downey's big night earned him the first Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night honor of the 2023 season.
"It feels great," Downey said of the win. "We've been waiting for this game for two years. When my number gets called, it's because we need three or four yards. I know I have to mentally get ready and get those yards."
"That kid is just a workhorse," Hanafan said of Downey. "We know he's going to be physical, do his job and lead. That motivates us to push forward."
Harris had a memorable debut, rushing for one score and adding two touchdown passes.
"We ran the ball well, and I read my keys," Harris said. "There's always nervous, but my line stuck to it and did a great job."
Harris, Polsley and Downey all praised the guys who paved the way for their success Friday night -- Jase Wilmes, Matt Olson, Brayden Nothwehr, Eli Olson, Mason Nally and Kaden Martin.
"They all did a great job," Harris said. "It was great."
With the win, Clarinda heads into another rivalry battle -- with Red Oak next week -- at 1-0. The Tigers dropped a 34-31 nail-biter to Southwest Valley on Friday night.
"They're going to be well-coached," Hanafan said. "We have to prepare and be ready to go."
Shenandoah will look for its first win when they host West Central Valley next week.
Click below to view the full interviews with Harris, Polsley, Downey and Coach Hanafan.