(Des Moines) -- The Drake men’s and women’s basketball programs have announced their non-conference schedules.
The Bulldog men will open on Wednesday, November 25th at Kansas State before playing two days later in Manhattan against South Dakota. The home opener is against Omaha on December 3rd. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.
The Drake women will open next Wednesday, as well, at Creighton before a trip to Green Bay on the 28th. The home opener for the Bulldogs is against Iowa on December 2nd. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.