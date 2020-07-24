(Des Moines) -- Drake football has had 12 players named to Phil Steele’s 2020 Preseason Pioneer Football League Teams.
First-team honors went to offensive lineman Chris Evans, fullback Grant Gossling, defensive lineman Gavin Dineen, defensive back Will Warner and long snapper Ryan Kriceri. Second team went to quarterback Ian Corwin, wide receiver Shane Feller and defensive back Collin Seymour.
On the third team is linebacker Will Kulick and defensive back Alex Rogers. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.