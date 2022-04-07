(Des Moines) -- Drake guard Deven Dahlke has entered the transfer portal.
Dahlke played in 12 games over the past two years and averaged 1.2 points.
The Phoenix, Arizona native walked on to the team and appeared in eight games this past season.
Updated: April 7, 2022 @ 6:48 pm
