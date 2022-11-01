(Des Moines) -- Drake has hired Breaunna Addison as its new head women's tennis coach.
In a release, Drake Athletic Director Brian Hardin said, ""We are thrilled to welcome Breaunna to Drake. The progressive responsibilities she has gained in her coaching career combined with her playing experiences position her to make an incredible impact on our women's tennis student-athletes. We are excited to see how Coach Addison will continue the upwards trajectory our women's tennis program has created over the past couple seasons."
Addison comes to Drake after spending the last two seasons as the associate head coach at Howard.
Addison played collegiately at Texas, where she was an All-American.
View the full release from Drake here.