(Des Moines) -- Drake head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries has announced the hiring of Corey Edwards as an assistant coach.
Edwards recently served as a graduate assistant at Creighton.
In a release, Coach DeVries said, "We are very excited to add Corey to our coaching staff. He has incredible energy and enthusiasm for the game and will do a great job with our guys on and off the floor. He's also had a variety of experiences as a student-athlete and a coach. Those experiences will benefit him on the floor and in recruiting."
Edwards played collegiately at George Mason.
View the full release regarding Edwards’ hiring here.