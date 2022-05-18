(Des Moines) -- Drake head women’s basketball coach Allison Pohlman announced the addition of Kelli Greenway to her staff on Wednesday.
In a release, Pohlman said, "Kelli has so much to offer the women's game. We are very excited to add her experience, expertise, and abilities to our women's basketball program. Kelli's enthusiasm for Drake, as well as her excitement and passion for our program is unmatched.”
Greenway recently served five seasons as the head coach at Grand View, where she led the Vikings to a 97-60 record.
View the full release from Drake here.