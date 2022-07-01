(Des Moines) -- Drake University head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries has hired Tom Ostrom as an assistant.
In a release, DeVries said, “"We are very excited to add Tom to our coaching staff. He has a tremendous amount of experience and has been a key part of some very good programs. I really love Tom's passion for the game and his desire to have a positive impact on the student-athletes in our program."
Ostrom comes to Des Moines after spending the last four years at Indiana. Ostrom has also coached at Dayton, Arkansas, South Alabama and Florida.
