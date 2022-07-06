(Des Moines) -- Drake has tabbed Jay Koloseus as their head track and field coach.
In a release, Drake Athletic Director Brian Hardin said, “This creates the best scenario for our track & field and cross country programs. In any position we hire at Drake Athletics, we look for three things: energy, passion and vision. Jay's energy and passion for coaching are two qualities we were very familiar with as he excels in both areas.”
Koloseus has served as the head cross country coach since 2020.
Find the full release regarding his hiring here.