(Des Moines) -- Drake men’s basketball and Kansas State women's basketball will play in the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.
The Bulldogs played in the Paradise Jam previously in 2011 and 2017 and will be joined by Belmont, Boston College, Buffalo, George Mason, Howard, Weber State and Wyoming.
Kansas State is joined in the field by Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Northern Arizona, Seton Hall, VCU and Wisconsin.
