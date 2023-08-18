(KMAland) -- Drake men’s basketball will play in the Jack Jones Classic on December 9th in Henderson, Nevada.
The Bulldogs will play at 6:30 PM CT at the Dollar Loan Center against Nevada.
View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.
