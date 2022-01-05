(Des Moines) -- Drake University announced Pat Flinn as its new head men's soccer coach on Wednesday.
Flinn comes to Des Moines after spending the last two seasons at the University of Chicago. He led the Maroons to a 16-6-1 record last season and their fourth NCAA Division III national semifinal appearance in program history. Flinn compiled a 28-8-6 record in his two years at Chicago.
Flinn also spent time as an assistant at Loyola-Chicago. He replaces interim head coach Kyle Smith.
View the full release from Drake here.