(Des Moines) -- The Drake rowing program has added Megan Hinkle to the staff as an assistant coach.

In a release, Drake head coach Charlie DiSilvestro said, “"I'm very excited to have Megan join our staff this fall. I was able to see her work with the Sacred Heart team at the MAAC Championships, where she impressed me very much. I have a lot of respect for her college coach Mark Rothstein, so I'm very excited to have one of his rowers working with us."

Hinkle rowed collegiately at Michigan where she was a bronze medalist at the NCAA Nationals and two-time Big Ten champion.

She recently worked as an assistant at Sacred Heart.

