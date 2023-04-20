(KMAland) -- Drake, Omaha and Kansas City had tennis players honored with the release of the All-Summit League Tennis Teams.
On the women’s team, Omaha’s Jessica Aragon was honored while Kansas City’s Catherine Chrobak was also tabbed to the squad. Zoe Adkins of Omaha and Kansas City’s Joana Cardona were both named honorable mentions.
The Bulldogs placed Reid Jarvis, Oliver Johansson, Matija Matic and Jeremy Schifris on the men’s team while Omaha’s Ryooma Mishiro was also honored.
Drake’s Evan Fragistas was also picked as an honorable mention. View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.