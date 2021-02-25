(KMAland) -- Drake and Northern Iowa were picked fourth and fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason women’s soccer poll.
Loyola is the favorite with eight of nine first-place votes and 80 points while Illinois State is second with 66. Missouri State received the other first-place vote and tallied 63 points ahead dof Drake(61) and UNI (38).
Valparaiso, Evansville, Indiana State and Southern Illinois round out the poll. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.