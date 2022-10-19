MVC logo
Photo: Missouri Valley Conference website

(KMAland) -- Drake has been picked as the favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball preseason poll.

The Bulldogs received 52 of the 54 first-place votes and accumulated 646 points in the poll. Bradley and Southern Illinois split the other two first-place votes and are second and third. Missouri State is fourth, and Northern Iowa was picked fifth.

Drake’s Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn were both named to the six-person Preseason All-MVC First Team. DeVries was also named the Preseason Player of the Year. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.