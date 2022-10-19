(KMAland) -- Drake has been picked as the favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball preseason poll.
The Bulldogs received 52 of the 54 first-place votes and accumulated 646 points in the poll. Bradley and Southern Illinois split the other two first-place votes and are second and third. Missouri State is fourth, and Northern Iowa was picked fifth.
Drake’s Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn were both named to the six-person Preseason All-MVC First Team. DeVries was also named the Preseason Player of the Year. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.