(Des Moines) -- Drake University Director of Athletics Brian Hardin has elevated Steve Smith to the role of head women’s golf coach.
In a release, Hardin said, “"We are incredibly pleased to remove the interim tag from Steve's title. Steve stepped into a challenging situation, as he moved into his role literally days before our first spring competition and proceeded to develop strong relationships with our team.”
Smith guided the Bulldogs to a third-place finish at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships while under the interim tag.
Smith’s coaching career includes a 30-year stint as the head coach at Johnston.
