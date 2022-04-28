(Des Moines) -- Action is underway at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) is on hand to provide reports from the Blue Oval. Continue to refresh this page for updates throughout the weekend on current and former KMAland athletes.
University 1500
Griswold alum David Thompson (Iowa State) finished 13th in a time of 3:48.26.
Girls Shot Put
Sara Morales (Shenandoah) finishes 22nd after tossing 35-09.25.
Boys Discus
Evan Adams (Kuemper Catholic) threw a 125-10 to finish 24th.
Girls High Jump
Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood) did not clear the opening height of 5-00.00