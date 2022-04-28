(Des Moines) -- Action from the second day of the Drake Relays is underway in Des Moines.
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) is on hand to provide reports from the Blue Oval. Continue to refresh this page for updates throughout the weekend on current and former KMAland athletes.
College Women's 4x400
Coon Rapids-Bayard alum Jade Hays kicked off her busy day by helping Buena Vista take 23rd in the 4x100.
College Men's 4x800
Boyer Valley's Zach Ambrose was the first leg on Morningside's quartet that took 11th in 7:48.11.
College Women's 4x800
Atlantic graduate Taylor McCreedy helped Iowa Central finish 11th in a time of 9:53.64.
High School Boys 100 Meter Dash Prelims
Aidan Hall (Harlan) is into the finals. The junior speedster finished sixth in the prelims with a time of 11.13. St. Albert's Brendan Monahan took 12th in 11.27 while Harlan's Will Neuharth and Lamoni's Javin Stevenson were 29th and 32nd in respective times of 11.64 and 11.83.
High School Girls 100 Meter Prelims
Sioux City West's Holly Duax is into the finals after posting the second-fastest time in prelims. The Iowa commit posted a time of 12.22. Teammate Lily Juhnke is also into the finals. Juhnke was sixth in the preliminaries in a time of 12.69. The 100 finals take place at around 2:30 Friday afternoon. T
High School Boys 110 Hurdles Preliminaries
Underwood's Carter Davis finished 29th in prelims with a time of 16.02.
High School Girls 100 Hurdles Preliminaries
Nodaway Valley's Maddax DeVault was 20th in a time of 16.23.