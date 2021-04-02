(Des Moines) -- One of the nation's most recognizable track and field events returns on April 22nd when the 2021 Drake Relays commence.
Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon, an Osceola native, joined Friday's Upon Further Review to discuss this year's unique event, which takes place April 22nd through the 24th.
"In the 111-year history of the Drake Relays, everything about this event is unprecedented," Boldon said. "We are thrilled. We have lots of work ahead in preparation, but we are excited."
The most unprecedented part of this year's event is that it is happening after COVID canceled last year's Drake Relays. It was the first time since 1909 that the Drake Relays did not take place.
"There were so many unknowns and challenges," Boldon said. "The decision was ultimately easy but heartbreaking. The organizers, coaches and officials all felt the loss. I especially felt for the high school and college seniors. To have that taken away was heartbreaking, but that's what makes this year special."
Boldon says many tough conversations took place when planning the logistics of this year's Drake Relays.
"There will be a lot of protocols in place," he said. "It's going to be a big celebration, but big in 2021 terms, not compared to what we were able to host in 2019 when we had fireworks and a crowd of 15,000."
Masks will be mandatory, and testing protocols will be in place for college athletes and coaches.
One change to the 2021 Drake Relays is at the high-school level, where all events occur on April 22nd rather than stretched out over three days.
Boldon says this change had more to do with the NCAA's recruiting dead period, which is in effect until May 31st, than COVID-19.
"The COVID protocols are what first forced us to separate the competitions," he said. "But it also became clear because of the NCAA recruiting rules. We knew we couldn't possibly host it because no college coach would be able to be present."
This year's Drake Relays features a drastic reduction of qualifying 4 x 100 teams from 96 to 48. Boldon says doing this eliminates 500 people from being in Drake Stadium during the global pandemic. The 4 x 100 will be the only event that features a preliminary round. The remaining events will be a timed final.
"It wasn't an easy decision, but it was the right decision," he said. "The larger the gathering, the more risk there is."
Boldon notes that those who purchased 2020 tickets will receive instructions on Tuesday about the 2021 Drake Relays. Tickets go on sale to the general public sometime in the week of April 13th.
The complete Drake Relays schedule and interview with Boldon can be found below.