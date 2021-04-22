(KMAland) -- KMAland athletes are competing in 56 events at Thursday's Drake Relays. Continue to refresh this page throughout the day for updates and interviews from KMAland participants.
BOYS 400
Brayden Wollan (Underwood) ran a blazing-fast 48.94 to finish third. Wollan's time is a school record.
BOYS DISTANCE MEDLEY
Lewis Central's team of Lucci Fidone, Jonah Pomrenke, Ethan Fishell and Nathan Sell posted a 14th-place finish in 3:40.88.
GIRLS DISCUS
Creston's Kelsey Fields claimed fourth with a throw of 125-02. Haylee Seidler (Underwood) was 20th. She threw 112-07. Check out the full interview with Seidler below.
GIRLS 100
Holly Duax (Sioux City West) won it in 12.34. Teammate Lily Juhnke claimed 13th with a time of 13.06.
GIRLS SHUTTLE HURDLE
Nodaway Valley was 11th with Maddie Fry, Annika Nelson, Natalie Yonker and Maddax DeVault in 1:09.74.
BOYS SHOT PUT
Layne Pryor (Woodbine) finished ninth by throwing 52-10.75. Hunter Deyo (Lewis Central) was 13th with a toss of 51-02.25. Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia) claimed 21st. Check out interviews with Deyo and Melby below.
BOYS 4X100
Underwood's Joey Anderson, Collin Brandt, Alex Ravlin and Brayden Wollan ran to a 30th-place finish in a time of 44.57. Glenwood (Tyler Huey, Brock Sell, Colby Frye and Silas) was close behind. The Rams took 34th in 44.72.
GIRLS 4X100
Nodaway Valley was the top KMAland school. The Wolverines took 19th with the team of Jena Yonker, Annika Nelson, Maddie Fry and Maddax DeVault in 51.15. Sioux City East's quartet of Trinity Wagner, Lineya Wells, Bella Gordon and Alyssa Erick were 25th (51.50). Lewis Central finished 40th. Sophia Glasnapp, Madeline Fidone, Irelynn James and Maddie Bergman posted a time of 52.26. Sioux City West (Gabby Wagner, Lily Juhnke, Bella Leon and Holly Duax) was 45th in 53.56.
BOYS 3200
Sioux City North had three runners finish in the top seven. Will Lohr was third (9:16.51), Jaysen Bouwers sixth (9:22.48) and Gabe Nash seventh (9:23.13).
GIRLS 3000
Kaia Downs (Sioux City East) took fifth with a time of 10:14.46.
GIRLS SPRINT MEDLEY
Sioux City West's quartet of Gabby Wagner, Lily Juhnke, Bella Leaon and Holly Duax finished eighth with a time of 1:50.73.