(Des Moines) -- The Drake Relays begin on Thursday with the high school events.
KMA Sports will have coverage of KMAland athletes throughout the day. Follow Trevor Maeder on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) and refresh our live Drake Relays updates page.
Here's the schedule for Thursday.
9:00 AM - Girls Sprint Medley: Sioux City West
9:13 AM - Girls 3000: Kaia Downs (Sioux City East)
9:28 AM - Boys 3200: Gabe Nash (Sioux City North), Will Lohr (Sioux City North), Jaysen Bouwers (Sioux City North)
9:30 AM - Girls Discus: Haylee Seidler (Underwood), Tessa Smith (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Kelsey Fields (Creston)
9:43 AM - Girls 4x100 Preliminaries: Lewis Central, Nodaway Valley, Sioux City West, Sioux City East
10:00 AM - Boys Shot Put: Hunter Deyo (Lewis Central), Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Brandon Vandersluis (LeMars)
10:00 AM - Boys Long Jump: Aidan Kuehl (Bishop Heelan)
10:01 AM - Boys 4x100 Preliminaries: Glenwood, Underwood
10:33 AM - Boys 4x800: Sioux City North
11:17 AM - Girls 100: Lilly Juhnke (Sioux City West), Holly Duax (Sioux City West)
11:27 AM - Boys 100: Aidan Hall (Harlan), Brayden Wollan (Underwood)
11:37 AM - Boys Distance Medley: Sioux City North, Lewis Central
12:02 PM - Boys 400: Brayden Wollan (Underwood)
1:00 PM - Boys High Jump: Noah James (Treynor), Isaac Jones (Clarinda), Brogan Allensworth (Riverside)
1:00 PM - Discus: Caden LeFleur (Bishop Heelan), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Brandon Vandersluis (LeMars)
1:18 PM - Boys 4 x 200: Treynor
1:30 PM - Girls Shot Put: Kenzie Schon (Kuemper), Zoe Rus (Underwood), Sara Morales (Shenandoah), Molly Venteicher (CAM), Kelsey Fields (Creston)
1:30 PM - Girls Long Jump: Maddie Bergman (Lewis Central), Maddie Fry (Nodaway Valley), Lilly McNaughton (LeMars)
1:31 PM - Girls 100 Hurdles: Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley)
1:46 PM - Boys 110 Hurdles: Sid Schaaf (Treynor), Noah James (Treynor)
2:08 PM - Boys 800: Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic)
2:21 PM - Boys 400 Hurdles: Connor McKee (CAM), Gavin Smith (Audubon), Noah James (Treynor), Sid Schaaf (Treynor)
2:33 PM - Boys 1600: Will Lohr (Sioux City North), Gabe Nash (Sioux City North)
2:39 PM - Girls 4x1 Finals
2:44 PM - Boys 4x1 Finals
2:49 PM - Girls 4x400: Harlan, Bishop Heelan
3:07 PM - Boys 4x400: Underwood, Treynor