Drake Relays
Photo: Drake Relays

(Des Moines) -- The Drake Relays begin on Thursday with the high school events. 

KMA Sports will have coverage of KMAland athletes throughout the day. Follow Trevor Maeder on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) and refresh our live Drake Relays updates page. 

Here's the schedule for Thursday.

9:00 AM - Girls Sprint Medley: Sioux City West

9:13 AM - Girls 3000: Kaia Downs (Sioux City East)

9:28 AM - Boys 3200: Gabe Nash (Sioux City North), Will Lohr (Sioux City North), Jaysen Bouwers (Sioux City North)

9:30 AM - Girls Discus: Haylee Seidler (Underwood), Tessa Smith (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Kelsey Fields (Creston)

9:43 AM - Girls 4x100 Preliminaries: Lewis Central, Nodaway Valley, Sioux City West, Sioux City East 

10:00 AM - Boys Shot Put: Hunter Deyo (Lewis Central), Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Brandon Vandersluis (LeMars) 

10:00 AM - Boys Long Jump: Aidan Kuehl (Bishop Heelan) 

10:01 AM - Boys 4x100 Preliminaries: Glenwood, Underwood

10:33 AM - Boys 4x800: Sioux City North

11:17 AM - Girls 100: Lilly Juhnke (Sioux City West), Holly Duax (Sioux City West)

11:27 AM - Boys 100: Aidan Hall (Harlan), Brayden Wollan (Underwood)

11:37 AM - Boys Distance Medley: Sioux City North, Lewis Central

12:02 PM - Boys 400: Brayden Wollan (Underwood)

1:00 PM - Boys High Jump: Noah James (Treynor), Isaac Jones (Clarinda), Brogan Allensworth (Riverside)

1:00 PM - Discus: Caden LeFleur (Bishop Heelan), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Brandon Vandersluis (LeMars) 

1:18 PM - Boys 4 x 200: Treynor

1:30 PM - Girls Shot Put: Kenzie Schon (Kuemper), Zoe Rus (Underwood), Sara Morales (Shenandoah), Molly Venteicher (CAM), Kelsey Fields (Creston)

1:30 PM - Girls Long Jump: Maddie Bergman (Lewis Central), Maddie Fry (Nodaway Valley), Lilly McNaughton (LeMars) 

1:31 PM - Girls 100 Hurdles: Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley)

1:46 PM - Boys 110 Hurdles: Sid Schaaf (Treynor), Noah James (Treynor)

2:08 PM - Boys 800: Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic)

2:21 PM - Boys 400 Hurdles: Connor McKee (CAM), Gavin Smith (Audubon), Noah James (Treynor), Sid Schaaf (Treynor) 

2:33 PM - Boys 1600: Will Lohr (Sioux City North), Gabe Nash (Sioux City North)

2:39 PM - Girls 4x1 Finals

2:44 PM - Boys 4x1 Finals 

2:49 PM - Girls 4x400: Harlan, Bishop Heelan

3:07 PM - Boys 4x400: Underwood, Treynor 

