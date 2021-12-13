(Des Moines) -- The Drake Relays will return in 2022 under its conventional format.
In a release, Drake Relays officials announced this year's 112th edition will feature university, college, high school and elite competition scattered throughout four days at Drake Stadium.
Due to COVID-19, last year's Drake Relays was altered, with all of the high school events taking place in one day.
The 2022 Drake Relays will be held from April 27th to April 30th.
