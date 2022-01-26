(Des Moines) -- The Drake football program announced their 2022 schedule on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs open their season at North Dakota State on September 3rd and will host their home opener on September 10th against Missouri S&T.
Drake's road schedule also features Idaho (September 17th), Dayton (October 1st), St. Thomas (October 15th), Stetson (October 29th) and Valparaiso (November 19th).
They will host Missouri S&T (September 10th), Marist (September 24th), San Diego (October 8th), Davidson (October 22nd) and Butler (November 12th).
View the full release from Drake athletics here.