Drake Bulldogs

(Des Moines) -- Drake head softball coach Rich Calvert has added Andy De Jesus as an assistant coach. 

De Jesus recently served as a baseball and softball instructor at the Diamond Sports Academy. 

View the full release from Drake here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.