Photo: Missouri Valley Conference website

(St. Louis) -- Drake and Northern Iowa are picked second and third, respectively, in the 2021-22 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball preseason poll.

Missouri State is the favorite with 35 first-place votes and 362 points. Drake has two first-place tallies and 316 points, and Northern Iowa has there first-place nods and 298 points.

Drake’s Grace Berg and UNI’s Karli Rucker are on the Preseason All-Conference Team. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here

