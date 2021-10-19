(St. Louis) -- Drake and Northern Iowa are picked second and third, respectively, in the 2021-22 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball preseason poll.
Missouri State is the favorite with 35 first-place votes and 362 points. Drake has two first-place tallies and 316 points, and Northern Iowa has there first-place nods and 298 points.
Drake’s Grace Berg and UNI’s Karli Rucker are on the Preseason All-Conference Team. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.