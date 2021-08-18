(St. Louis) -- Drake and Northern Iowa volleyball received at least one first-place vote each and were picked second and sixth, respectively, in the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Poll.
The Bulldogs nabbed three votes to win the league and have 77 points behind Illinois State’s 79. The Redbirds also had three first-place tallies. Loyola was picked third while Missouri State and Bradley tied for fourth, and Northern Iowa was picked sixth. Valparaiso, Indiana State, Evansville and Southern Illinois rounded out the poll.
Along with ISU and Drake’s three first-place votes each, Loyola, Missouri State, UNI and Indiana State all had one first-place tally each.
Drake’s Haley Bush was among six players picked to the Preseason All-Conference Team. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.