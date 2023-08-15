(KMAland) -- The Drake and Northern Iowa women’s soccer teams are both picked in the top six of the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Poll.
Missouri State is the heavy favorite with 10 first-place votes while Valparaiso has the other. UIC, Drake, Murray State and UNI round out the top six.
In addition, Drake’s Emma Nagel and UNI’s Lauren Heinsch were picked to the Preseason All-MVC First Team. Drake’s Lauren Reisenbeck, Madelyn Smith and Angela Gutierrez and UNI’s Ashley Harrington are honorable mentions.
View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.