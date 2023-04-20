MVC logo
Photo: Missouri Valley Conference website

(KMAland) -- Drake and Northern Iowa tennis players were selected to the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Tennis All-Conference Team on Thursday.

Drake’s Ines Stephani was named the Player of the Year and picked as the top No. 1 Singles player while teammate Oriana Parkins-Godwin was named the top No. 5 Singles player. The No. 2 doubles team of Stephani and Parkins-Godwin were also honored as the top No. 2 doubles squad.

Northern Iowa’s Andrijana Brkic landed on the All-Select Team. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.