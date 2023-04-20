(KMAland) -- Drake and Northern Iowa tennis players were selected to the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Tennis All-Conference Team on Thursday.
Drake’s Ines Stephani was named the Player of the Year and picked as the top No. 1 Singles player while teammate Oriana Parkins-Godwin was named the top No. 5 Singles player. The No. 2 doubles team of Stephani and Parkins-Godwin were also honored as the top No. 2 doubles squad.
Northern Iowa’s Andrijana Brkic landed on the All-Select Team. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.