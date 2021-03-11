(Des Moines) -- Drake’s Maggie Bair and Grace Berg were named Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Player of the Year and the league’s Newcomer of the Year on Thursday.
Bair is the first Drake player to win the MVC Sixth Player of the Year Award since Sara Rhine won in 2016 and 2018. Bair averaged 8.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, despite missing five games due to injury.
Berg is the second player in Drake history to win the newcomer award. The Missouri transfer was second in the MVC in scoring with a career-high 16.4 points per game and third in shooting (54.1%).
