(St. Louis) -- Drake sophomore Haley Bush has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.
Bush is just the second player in Drake history to earn the honor and the first since 1984. She led the Valley with 4.65 kills per set during league play this season and posted a .254 hitting percentage.
Bush is joined on the First Team All-MVC by senior teammate Emily Plock and Northern Iowa sophomore Emily Holterhaus. Drake’s Kylee Macke and UNI’s Inga Rotto were named to the second team, and UNI’s Tayler Alden earned All-Freshman honors.
Drake head coach Darrin McBroom was also picked as the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year. View the complete release from the MVC linked here.