(Des Moines) -- Drake Basketball star Tucker DeVries is the 2023 winner of the Missouri Valley Conference's Larry Bird Trophy.
The award is presented annually to the league's best player.
DeVries averaged 18.9 points per game for the Bulldogs this season.
DeVries was also named to the conference's All-MVC First Team. Teammate Roman Penn was also a first-team nod.
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born was a second-team choice and Drake's Garrett Sturtz was named to the third team.
UNI's Michael Duax and Drake's Conor Enright were tabbed to the All-Freshman Team, and Drake's Sardaar Calhoun and UNI's Landon Wolf were selected for the All-Bench Team.
Tytan Anderson (UNI) and Darnell Brodie (Drake) were picked for the league's Most Improved Team.
View the full list of awards here.