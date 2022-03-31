(Des Moines) -- Drake's Tremell Murphy will participate in the 2022 Dos Equis 3x3U National Championships.
Murphy has been assigned to the Horizon Valley Hoopers, where he will team with Michael Akuchie (Youngstown State), Torrey Patton (Cleveland State) and Gaige Prim (Missouri State).
The event -- sanctioned by FIBA -- will feature 64 college basketball players vying for their share of $150,000.
The tournament begins on Friday and will run through Sunday in New Orleans. View the full rosters below.